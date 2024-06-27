The confrontation between Turkey and Czech Republic players after the final whistle | AFP via Getty Images

A mass brawl broke out at Euro 2024 in the game between Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Turkey vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024 produced some ugly scenes - both sets of players clashed after the final whistle was blown, following Cenk Tosun’s dramatic last-gasp winner.

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek was in the midst of the commotion, heatedly arguing with several of Turkey’s players. While no strikes were thrown, several players needed to be separated to calm the situation down. Referee Istvan Kovacs also issued the Czech Republic’s Tomáš Chorý with a red card after the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result sees the Czech Republic knocked out of Euro 2024, as they finished bottom of their group, following Georgia’s massive upset win over Roberto Martinez’s Portugal.

The game got off to a bad tempered start, as tackles were flying in from both sides. The Czech Republic were reduced to 10 men just 19 minutes into the proceedings, when Antonin Barak was given a second yellow card.

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglou opened the scoring for Turkey, as he aimed a powerful low drive into the corner of the net. Turkey’s lead did not last long, as the ten-man Czech Republic fought back to 1-1 thanks to Soucek, as he slammed the ball home following a goalmouth scramble.

As the Czech Republic began to grow in confidence and push more players forward, despite being down to ten, Turkey broke at pace - the ball was fed through to former Everton forward Cenk Tosun, who duly slammed the ball home. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Turkish support - and scenes of anguish from Czech fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad