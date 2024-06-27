Mass brawl breaks out at Euro 2024 after Turkey vs Czech Republic between players
Turkey vs Czech Republic at Euro 2024 produced some ugly scenes - both sets of players clashed after the final whistle was blown, following Cenk Tosun’s dramatic last-gasp winner.
West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek was in the midst of the commotion, heatedly arguing with several of Turkey’s players. While no strikes were thrown, several players needed to be separated to calm the situation down. Referee Istvan Kovacs also issued the Czech Republic’s Tomáš Chorý with a red card after the final whistle.
The result sees the Czech Republic knocked out of Euro 2024, as they finished bottom of their group, following Georgia’s massive upset win over Roberto Martinez’s Portugal.
The game got off to a bad tempered start, as tackles were flying in from both sides. The Czech Republic were reduced to 10 men just 19 minutes into the proceedings, when Antonin Barak was given a second yellow card.
Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglou opened the scoring for Turkey, as he aimed a powerful low drive into the corner of the net. Turkey’s lead did not last long, as the ten-man Czech Republic fought back to 1-1 thanks to Soucek, as he slammed the ball home following a goalmouth scramble.
As the Czech Republic began to grow in confidence and push more players forward, despite being down to ten, Turkey broke at pace - the ball was fed through to former Everton forward Cenk Tosun, who duly slammed the ball home. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Turkish support - and scenes of anguish from Czech fans.
The game produced a whopping 17 yellow cards (18 if Barak’s two yellows are counted) and two reds. Several of these were dished out after the game had drawn to a close - Turkey’s Arda Guler and Mert Muldur, two of their key players, were among those in the book.