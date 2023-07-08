England are aiming to win the Under-21 Euros for the first time since 1984

Jules Breach will be joined in the studio by Shaun Wright-Phillips as England take on Spain in the U21 final. (Getty Images)

Channel 4 is hosting this year’s Under-21 European Championship final between England and Spain.

The final is the first game in the tournament to be televised in the UK, with the previous fixtures being shown exclusively on UEFA TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Carsley’s side are on the cusp of making history in this year’s tournament and they have won many plaudits for their impressive form, which has seen them record a perfect record of five wins from five games - all without conceding a single goal.

Premier League prospects such as Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White and Emile Smith-Rowe have been some of the standout performers in helping England to their first final at Under-21 level since 2009.

The Three Lions are now just one game away from glory and they are likely to be cheered on by many viewers as they take on 2019 winners Spain.

But who are the pundits, commentators and presenters for this year’s final?

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch the Under-21 European Championship final?

Anthony Gordon has played a key role in helping England to the U21 final. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Under-21 European Championship final takes place on Channel 4 and coverage begins at 4.45pm. The game itself kicks off at 5pm.

Coverage of the game runs from 4.45pm until 7.45pm and there is the possibility of extra time and penalties if the game finishes level.

England traditionally have a poor record at penalties at senior level and the Under 21s also suffered defeat in the semi-finals of 2017 and 2007.

Who are the presenters for the Under-21 European Championship final?

Jules Breach is presenting live coverage of the Under-21 European Championship final from the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breach is a football presenter and a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter who has worked for many of the biggest names in the industry including ITV, BT Sport and CBS.

Many fans will recognise Breach for her lead role at Channel 4 as host of England matches. She was also the lead presenter of BT Sport’s Score football show, which has recently been axed as part of the channel’s rebrand to TNT Sport.

The 36-year-old also presented ITV’s EFL highlights show alongside Hugh Woozencroft during the 2022/23 season.

Who is the pundit for the Under-21 European Championship final?

Jules Breach is joined in the studio by former England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips and former defender Stuart Pearce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wright-Phillips enjoyed a successful career from 1999 to 2017 which saw him play for the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and QPR.

He is a former Premier League winner with Chelsea in 2006 and he was selected in the PFA Team of the Year in 2004/05 for Man City.

Wright-Phillips is the son of former England striker Ian Wright, who adopted him at the age of three and he followed in his footsteps by representing the international team.

The former winger was capped six times for the under-21 team and 36 times for the senior team. He played in just one major tournament for England which was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuart Pearce also joins the studio lineup. Pearce enjoyed a successful career at the top of English football from 1978 to 2002 and he is best remembered for spells at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Man City. The defender was the last Under-21 England manager to lead a team to a final but his team fell to a 4-0 defeat to Germany in the final.

Since managing the Under-21s, Pearce has managed former club Nottingham Forest and worked as assistant manager of West Ham under David Moyes.

Who is the commentator for the Under-21 European Championship final?

Steve Bower is the commentator for the historic final between England and Spain as the Under-21 team targets their first major honour since 1984.

Bower is one of the main voices for BBC’s Match of the Day and he has been involved with several World Cup’s for the channel since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He presents the live goal show for Amazon Prime UK and commentates on the Champions League final for DAZN worldwide.