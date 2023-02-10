The European Super League was met with widespread criticism from fans after it’s first proposal in April 2021

The European Super League (ESL) organisers have revealed they want to launch a revamped version of the project that crashed two years ago.

A22 Sports Management, a consultancy hired by the Super League company, presented a 10-point manifesto for reviving the competition with a new open format.

The company had previously backed a 20-club ESL proposal in April 2021, which included 15 of Europe’s richest teams, including six from England; however that idea failed to materialise after mass fan protests in stadiums around Europe.

The previous proposal two years ago, was heavily condemned by the footballing community for its lack of inclusivity. It was also described as “greed driven” by a number of football pundits at the time, including Gary Neville.

But what can we expect from the new European Super League proposal, how does it differ from the previous format and how have fans reacted to the new idea?

Here is everything you need to know.

What are the new proposals for the European Super League?

The new-look European Super League could contain around 60 to 80 teams in a multidivisional format.

The revamped competition would also be based on sporting performance with no permanent members, as opposed to the previous format which had 20 teams and 15 permanent members regardless of performance.

The new ESL is bidding to replace the mid-week UEFA Champions League competition.

Bernd Reichart, chief executive of the A22 Sports Management Group, claimed his company has consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year and developed a 10-point plan for the competition.

The new format would also see clubs involved play a minimum of 14 Super League matches per season, in a move which Reichart claims would increase the “stability and predictability” of club revenues.

Reichart said: “The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing. It’s time for a change. It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when important decisions are at stake, they are often forced to sit idly by on the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations crumble around them.

“Our talks have made it clear that clubs often find it impossible to speak out publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to thwart competition.

“Our dialogue was open, honest, constructive and resulted in clear ideas about what changes are needed and how they could be implemented. There is a lot to do and we will continue that dialogue.”

Here are the 10 new principles for the new-look European Super League proposal:

Broad and merit-based competition

Domestic tournaments: the basis of football

Improving competitiveness with stable and sustainable resources

Player health must be at the heart of the game

Club-run competitions with financial sustainability rules transparent and well applied

The best football competition in the world

Improving the fan experience

Developing and funding women’s football

Significantly increasing solidarity

Respecting European Union Law and values

How does this league differ from the previous proposal?

In April 2021, 12 teams announced that they had signed up to join the European Super League: these were Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

All of these teams were guaranteed a permanent place in the league, alongside three other unnamed European clubs.

The other five teams would then qualify for the competition based on their sporting performance in the domestic league.

Critics claimed that the Super League was driven purely by money and many claimed it would destroy the domestic leagues and the integrity of the sport.

Less than a week after the announcement a total of 12 teams withdrew from the competition with only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remaining. The English clubs were the first to pull out after huge scrutiny from players, fans and the vast majority of stakeholders.

How have people reacted to the new proposal?

The new proposal of the European Super League has widely been condemned by the footballing community. Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol described it as a “bad smell you can’t get rid of.”

He added: “What we’re hearing today is PR. We shouldn’t be talking about the plans that are going to happen, this is a PR strategy, going back over what they did 18 months ago but a lot of the main players have left. The three that remain are trying to do it again with a better PR and an element of promotion and relegation.”