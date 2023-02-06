Jesse Marsch was sacked after a run of seven games without a victory

Premier League strugglers Leeds United have sacked manager Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge. The American manager arrived at Elland Road on 28 February last year and had the unenviable job of following the promotion-winning manager and fan favourite Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch successfully steered the Yorkshire side to safety at the end of last season with a 2-1 victory against Brentford in the final game. However, Leeds have continued to struggle at the bottom end of the Premier League this season. The Whites have failed to win a league game since November last year and they sit 17th with just four victories in their opening 20 games.

The process of appointing a new manager is already underway and the Leeds board have promised to keep supporters up to date in the coming days.

The new Leeds United manager has a huge task ahead in the coming months to keep the club in the top-flight. But who is the favourite to succeed Jesse Marsch as Leeds boss?

Why was Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds United manager?

Marsch arrived at Leeds United with a reputation as a young and up and coming manager. He lifted two titles during his time with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and helped the club make successive Champions League group stage appearances for the first time in their history.

However, the 49-year-old has struggled to build on that reputation during his time at Leeds United and his side have struggled to find form and consistency in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds United manager. (Getty Images)

They began this season strongly with two victories and a draw in their opening three games. However, they have since managed just 11 points from their last 17 games.

Marsch was heavily backed in the January transfer window with the likes of Weston McKennie, Georgino Rutter and Maximillian Wober all being recruited, and many pundits felt he would have a few more games to try and get more out of the players.

But the Leeds board decided that now was the time for a change. They released the following statement after his dismissal:

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new manager is under way and we will continue to keep supporters posted throughout the coming days.”

Leeds United next manager odds

Carlos Corberan (11/10)

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has emerged as the early favourite for the Leeds United job. The 39-year-old succeeded Steve Bruce as West Brom boss earlier this season and he has enjoyed a great start to life in the West Midlands by winning 11 of his first 16 games.

The Spaniard defied the odds to reach the play-off final with Huddersfield Town last season, despite many pundits tipping them for the drop. The Terriers ultimately lost the game 1-0 to Nottingham Forest. Corberan would be a familiar face to a few players in the Leeds dressing room and he spent three years as the club's under 23 coach from 2017 until 2020.

Marcelo Bielsa (3/1)

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has also emerged as a contender for the job, less than a year after his dismissal. Bielsa remains an extremely popular figure with supporters after a successful four year stint with the club from 2018 until 2022.

The Argentine coach successfully steered Leeds to the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. It was the club’s first season in the top flight since their relegation in 2004.

Bielsa followed that up with an impressive top-half finish in the 2020/21 campaign, whilst also being praised for the club’s expansive and exciting style of play.

Bielsa has had a long and successful career in management which has seen him manage the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Argentina and Chile. The 67-year-old is viewed as a mentor figure by other successful managers such as Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino (9/2)

Former Tottenham and Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino has also emerged as a contender for the job, according to bookmakers.

The Argentine coach has been out of work since leaving PSG at the end of last season. The 50-year-old was extremely popular during his time at Spurs from 2014 to 2020. He led the club to their highest ever Premier League finish and also helped them reach the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

Pochettino also won the league with PSG in the 2021/22 campaign before parting ways with the club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl (6/1)

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has also been linked with the vacant role at Leeds United.

Hasenhuttl spent a total of four years with the Saints from 2018 until 2022. His best season came in 2019/20 when he led the club to an 11th place finish. The 50-year-old is experienced in facing a relegation battle and is known for his aggressive, pressing style of play.

Marcelo Gallardo (16/1)

Marcelo Gallardo is the third Argentinian manager to be linked with the vacant role at Leeds United. The 47-year old has spent the entirety of his managerial career in South America with the bulk of his experience coming in Argentina.

Gallardo won the Uruguayan Primera Division in 2011/12. He later managed River Plate from 2014 until 2022 and he is viewed as one of the club’s most successful managers. He won South American Coach of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He lifted the Argentine Primera Division on one occasion, won three Copa Argentina titles and achieved success in the South American equivalent to the Champions League by lifting the Copa Libertadores on two occasions - it was the club’s first titles in the competition since Gallardo played for River Plate in 1996.