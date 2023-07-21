Goalkeeper and his partner robbed at their home before escaping to nearby hotel

The Italian and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was attacked and robbed at his home in Paris along with his partner.

Police sources have told the French media that the couple were targeted by several people and tied up in their flat in the eighth arrondissement of Paris before escaping to a nearby hotel. It was at the hotel where staff raised the alarm and the couple were then taken to hospital.

This is not the first time a PSG footballer has been targeted by gangs but most previous occasions have been while the victim is not at home.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elafante

Last January, two men were given jail terms for a robbery which took place in March 2021 at the home of Brazil’s Marquinhos in Yvelines. While Marquinhos was playing at the time of the incident, his father was at the house with his two teenage daughters.

Marquinhos’ teammate Angel Di Maria also had his house burgled on the same day.

Reports from Agence France Presse indicate that the footballer was lightly injured while his partner, Alessia Elefante, was unharmed. The prosecutor’s office have said France’s special BRB police unit targeting armed robbery and burglaries had begun an investigation.

A spokesperson for Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC: “an investigation has opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma’s place.”

Unconfirmed reports, as suggested on the news site Actu17, say that the attackers took jewellery, watches and luxury leather goods estimated to be worth as much as €500,000 (£430,000).