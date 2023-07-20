English champions Manchester City have agreed a fee to sign Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal which will make him the most expensive defender in Premier League history.

The 21-year-old was a member of the Croatia team which reached the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he was one of the standout performers in the competition for Zlatko Dalic’s team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The versatile defender is set to become Man City’s second signing of the transfer window after the signing of Croatian team mate Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea earlier this summer.

Gvardiol is viewed as one of the best young defenders in world football and the potential signing has been met with huge optimism by fans of the defending champions.

But how much will Josko Gvardiol cost Manchester City and what can we expect from the young defender?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Josko Gvardiol?

Josko Gvardiol was on the scoresheet against Manchester City last season. (Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol is a Croatian defender who is expected to join Manchester City from German outfit RB Leipzig for a fee of around £86 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deal would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in football history, exceeding the previous record which was held by Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Gvardiol is viewed as one of most promising young defenders on the planet. He primarily plays in the centre back role for his club, but he has also shown versatility by playing in the left back area for both club and country.

Who has Josko Gvardiol played for?

Josko Gvardiol was selected in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. (Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol progressed through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and he made his first team debut in 2019 when he was just 17-years-old.

Gvardiol was an instant hit with fans for the Croatian giants and he was a member of the team which lifted two league titles, one Croatian Cup and a Croatian Super Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young defender’s performances earned him a call-up to the senior Croatia team during Euro 2020.

Gvardiol’s consistency in the Croatian league garnered interest from former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch who signed the player in the summer of 2020.

The defender quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the first team and he was a member of the RB Leipzig team which won the 2022 DFB-Pokal which at the time was the club’s first major honour.

Gvardiol lifted the DFB Pokal for a second time last season and helped his side to a third-place finish, whilst earning a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RB Leipzig progressed to the round of 16 of the Champions League and Gvardiol scored against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw to become the youngest Croatian to ever score in a Champions League knockout tie.

What will Josko Gvardiol bring to Manchester City?

Josko Gvardiol was praised for his performances throughout the World Cup in Qatar. (Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol is expected to provide Manchester City with further depth in the defence and he is expected to offer competition for John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake in the central defensive area.

His versatility could also be an asset to The Citizens and it is likely he will also feature in the left back area at different points during the season.

Gvardiol has been praised for his strength in defensive areas and he is also blessed with pace which makes it difficult for strikers to get through on goal against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement