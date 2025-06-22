According to reports, the Fulham right-back has been one of Everton’s key targets.

It looks like a Fulham right-back could be on his way to Everton as the club are reportedly close to signing Kenny Tete on a free transfer. It is not yet known what the situation is with regards their captain Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young, who is 39, was not offered a new contract.

It was first thought that Kyle Walker would be a target for manager David Moyes but it would seem that Kenny Tete is more likely. Kyle-Walker Peters was also being considered as was Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey. Judging by the reaction on X, it would seem that Everton fans seem happy about the possibility of signing Kenny Tete.

One fan wrote: “So looks like kenny tete gonna be our new right back. Fine with that and leave Kyle walker at city, “ whilst another fan wrote: “It’s honestly a brilliant bit of business. A very solid starting rb for next season and maybe a couple after that, all while being on a free. More like this Everton.”

Fabrizio Romano took to X and wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Everton have reached verbal agreement to sign Kenny Tete as free agent, three year deal in place.

Contract until June 2028 and formal steps to follow next week.

Here we go, soon..”

Who is Kenny Tete?

Kenny Tete is a Dutch football player who currently plays right-back for Fulham. He was born in Amsterdam and played for AFC DWS and AVV Zeeburgia before he was recruited into the Ajax Academy in 2005 at the age of 10.

In 2023, he told The Sunday Times that “I think back in the day, I would tackle more. Now I don’t tackle that much but when I do, I try to do it at the right moment. It is a question of timing and intuition. I try to follow my instinct, not think too much and time my tackle as well as possible.”