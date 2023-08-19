Everton and Aston Villa are both seeking their first wins of the Premier League season

This weekend will see Aston Villa and Everton both seek to secure their first wins of the Premier League 2023/24 season following unfortunate results seven days ago. Villa suffered a brutal 5-1 demolition at the hands of Newcastle, and had to witness their captain Tyrone Mings being taken off on a stretcher just half an hour into the fixture.

They will now prepare to face Everton who lost 1-0 at home to Fulham. The Toffees had a goal ruled out but they are now heading to Birmingham with yet another Premier League defeat, following a season which saw them only narrowly avoid relegation.

Speaking ahead of the match, former Birmingham City star Robbie Savage spoke to Planet Sport to say: “Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League games against Aston Villa and where are their goals going to come from?

“Sean Dyche and his team will feel aggrieved that ruled out goal, absolute nonsense, it should’ve stood. But they go to Villa Park on the back of another defeat in the Premier League. Aston Villa, can they bounce back from that hammering at St James’ Park? They’ve lost Tyrone Mings, but it’s an opportunity now for Pau Torres to come into the side.”

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Premier League fixture...

When is Aston Villa vs Everton?

The fixture will take place on Sunday 20 August with kick-off scheduled for 2pm BST. Aston Villa’s Villa Park will host the match and tickets are still available to purchase through the Aston Villa website.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage to start at 1pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off. The match will therefore also be available to live stream through the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

Those wishing to watch through Sky will need to sign up for an account, with costs starting from £18. NowTV also offer passes to Sky Sport channels with daily passes starting at £11.99.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other 228 times with Aston Villa winning 86 occasions to Everton’s 82. Aston Villa haven’t lost to Everton since March 2016 with six of their following eight fixtures ending in a win. The last time the two sides met was in February 2023 with the Villans winning 2-0.

Team news

The Villans will be without their captain Tyrone Mings after he fell half an hour into the opening Premier League fixture and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines recovering from a devastating knee injury. He will also be joined by Buendia who suffered a similar catastrophe and Emery will be unable to call upon the services of Jacob Ramsey (foot), Alex Moreno (thigh), Leander Dendoncker (muscle), Bertrand Traore (muscle), Timothy Ireogbunam and John Duran.

Leon Bailey is to need assessing ahead of this weekend’s action following problems wtih his back while Pau Torres is expected to come in for his full Premier League debut.