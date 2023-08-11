The likes of Sandro Tonali, Moussa Diaby and Harvey Barnes could all make their Premier League debuts as Newcastle host Aston Villa

The Magpies enjoyed a sensational season last term and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades. Much of this success was built on their home form and Newcastle were beaten just twice in at St James’ Park last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their opponents Aston Villa also enjoyed a strong campaign, particularly towards the end of last season and the Villains will compete in a European competition for the first time in more than a decade.

Both sides have ambitions of challenging for European football again next season and the clash is one of the standout fixtures in the opening match week of the season.

But when is Newcastle’s clash with Aston Villa and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle United vs Aston Villa?

Harvey Barnes is in contention to make his Newcastle debut. (Getty Images)

Newcastle and Aston Villa go head-to-head at St James’ Park on Saturday 12 August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides won one game each last season. Newcastle recorded a 4-0 victory over managerless Villa in October 2022, while the Villains redeemed themselves with a 3-0 home victory later in the season.

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports main event. Build up and analysis for the fixtures begins at 5pm and the game itself kicks off at 5.30pm.

Fans can also stream all of the action through the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Aston Villa were victorious in their final pre-season friendly with Valencia. (Getty Images)

Summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are all in contention to make their competitive debuts for Newcastle. The Magpies will also welcome back Fabian Schar from injury. The Swiss defender has returned to training after missing the final two pre-season friendlies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Willock and Emil Krath are the only players missing for Newcastle and both players are unlikely to return until after the international break in September.

Aston Villa could also hand debuts to summer signings Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres and both players were involved in their 2-1 pre-season victory over Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

Emiliano Buendia will be a long term absentee for the Villains and he has suffered a serious ACL injury which is likely to leave him on the sidelines for an extended period. Jacob Ramsey, Bertrand Traore and Alex Moreno are also absent from the matchday squad due to injury.

Who are the favourites?

Newcastle United are the bookmakers favourites to record a victory in their opening game of the season. The Villains are winless in their last 15 visits to St James’ Park and their last win at the stadium came in 2005 when they recorded a 3-0 win with David O’Leary in the dugout.

The match which took place 18 years ago was largely overshadowed by an on the pitch brawl between Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer and the Toon ended the game with 8 men after Steven Taylor was sent off.