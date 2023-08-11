Manchester City are hoping to become the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles

Manchester City will begin their title defence against Championship winners Burnley in the Premier League curtain raiser at Turf Moor. The fixture pits together Pep Guardiola and his former Man City captain Vincent Kompany who enjoyed an 11-year playing career at the Etihad between 2008 and 2019.

The Citizens enter the new campaign high on confidence after their historic treble winning season and they are aiming to become the first top-flight club in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Both sides will be hoping to kick off the season with a strong start. But when is the opening game between Burnley and Man City and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Burnley vs Manchester City?

Burnley lifted the Championship title last season.(Getty Images)

Burnley’s Premier League opener against Manchester City takes place on Friday 11 August at Turf Moor.

The two teams last met in the FA Cup in March 2023 with Pep Guardiola’s side running out 6-0 winners.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the Friday night clash between Burnley and Manchester City.

Buildup to the Premier League opener begins at 6.30pm and the game itself will kick off at 8pm.

All of the action can also be streamed through the SkyGo app which is available for users to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Burnley have been active in the summer transfer window as they adjust to life back in the top-flight and the Clarets could potentially hand debuts to new recruits James Trafford, Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge and Dara O’Shea.

New signing Michael Obafemi is unavailable for the clash due to hamstring issues.

Manchester City’s new recruit Josko Gvardiol is in contention to make his first appearance since signing from RB Leipzig for £77m.

Mateo Kovacic could also be in line for his debut after moving from Chelsea for £25m.

Manchester City have no notable injury concerns to report ahead of the clash and Nathan Ake is available despite missing the Community Shield clash against Arsenal.

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City are the clear favourites with the bookmakers to triumph on their Premier League opener.

Burnley have a dismal record against Pep Guardiola’s side and they have won just one of their last 23 matches. Man City are hoping to extend a run of 11 consecutive victories against Burnley in all competitions.

The Citizens are also synonymous with starting the season well and they have won 12 of their last 14 games on the opening day of the season.

Manchester City are 1/3 favourites to win the game with SkyBet, while Burnley are priced at 8/1.