Everton continue to battle against relegation while Manchester City are fighting to retain Premier League title. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Premier League with a match in hand over close title rivals Arsenal. This weekend they will travel down to Everton to face a side who has been struggling against relegation but currently sits just two points clear of the drop zone.

Everton will host a side who has not lost a match since February while they have won just one of their last Premier League matches. The Toffees will also prepare to welcome a side which contains not only this season’s top scorer, but a striker who has won the FWA Footballer of the Year Award as well as scoring 51 goals across all competitions this 2022/23 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While City are facing a battle to retain their Premier League title against Arsenal and Everton desperately fight to avoid relegation, the former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has said ahead of the fixture: “Everton are fighting for their lives and something can happen in that type of stadium. City will probably win. It’s more than likely. But there’s some pressure on them going to Goodison Park and Arsenal have created that.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester City...

When is Everton vs Manchester City?

City will travel to Goodison Park on Sunday 14 May with kick-off scheduled for 2pm BST. Fans must sign up for an Everton account to buy any available tickets.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the action with coverage available from 1pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Head-to-Head

Across all competitions in their history, the two sides have met 194 times with the Mancunian side winning 78 times and Everton winning on 68 occasions. However, Everton have not beaten Manchester City since January 2017 which was 13 meetings ago.

Their most recent Premier League meetings have ended in a 5-0 loss; 3-0 defeat; 1-0 loss and 1-1 draw. The draw took place at the Etihad in December 2022 and was their most recent meeting.

Team news

Sean Dyche will have no fresh injury concerns heading into Sunday’s fixture. Seamus Coleman went down at the Amex Stadium and will miss the rest of the campaign. Andros Townsend (knee), Dele Alli (groin), Ben Godfrey (groin) and Ruben Vinagre (calf) will all keep their captain company in the treatment room.

Advertisement

Advertisement