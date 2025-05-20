Everton’s owners are plotting to bring former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp back to the dugout.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season after almost a decade at Anfield, and took a job in Red Bull’s footballing division, overseeing clubs such as RB Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls.

But jus a year on from his departure, the Freidkin Group are looking to make a big statement ahead of their first summer transfer window as Everton’s owners. Thankfully for Liverpool fans, this doesn’t mean they will be bringing Klopp to the new-look Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees have stabilised following the return of former gaffer David Moyes, and having risen to 13th in the Premier League under his guidance, are not looking to make a managerial change.

However, the Freidkin Group also own Serie A giants AS Roma, who have said a fond farewell to Claudio Ranieri. The ex-Leicester City manager was brought out of retirement to save the club from relegation - and having accomplished this, has departed once again.

This leaves a void in the dugout, which executives are keen for Klopp to fill. According to Italian publication La Stampa, the 57-year-old has given his seal of approval to the move, and now it’s simply a case of filling out the paperwork.

Despite bleeding Anfield red, Klopp was full of praise for his Merseyside rivals during his time in the Premier League. In 2023 he said: “Tthe set pieces that they have are insane. That’s the biggest difference from the last game, is that the first chance of the opponent is not in, it hit the post.”