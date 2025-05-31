Everton poach popular ex-Southampton midfielder after impressive loan spell at Goodison Park
The Toffees have signed Alcaraz for an undisclosed fee, with the club taking to social media to confirm the transfer. It comes ahead of the transfer window officially opening tomorrow, June 1.
The 22-year-old will sign a two-year contract at the Merseyside club.
The Argentine – formerly of Southampton, registered five goal involvements from 16 appearances since his January switch to Goodison Park.
Upon his return to the Premier League, he cited having unfinished business in the top tier of English football. Alcaraz said: “I would like to settle down and be playing in this shirt for a longer period for sure.
“Even before [Everton’s interest] I was thinking, I would love to come back to the Premier League because I think it is the best league in the world and I like a challenge.
“I wanted to challenge myself and what better way than to do so at a big club like Everton. I am a very confident person and I have strong belief in my ability and the only way to prove that really is to come back and take on that challenge again and succeed here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.