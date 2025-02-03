Ex-Arsenal star 'ending' dismal Crystal Palace spell with move to Sheffield United
English defender Rob Holding moved to Crystal Palace from the Emirates for a rumoured £1m deal in the summer of 2023.
But since Oliver Glasner took over as manager 12 months ago, Holding has not made a single appearance - or even been selected in matchday squads. It is thought the pair had a falling out shortly after Glasner’s arrival, sealing the 29-year-old’s fate.
Now, TalkSport has reported that Holding may have found an escape route, but will have to drop to the Championship for regular minutes.
According to reports, Holding will join Sheffield United before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.
Writing for the Athletic, Matt Woosnam said: “Crystal Palace centre-back Rob Holding is attracting interest from Championship side Sheffield United on deadline day after being frozen out at Selhurst Park, with sporting director Dougie Freedman working on securing him a potential move away.
“The 29-year-old has made just one senior appearance for the club since he joined from Arsenal on summer deadline day in 2023.”