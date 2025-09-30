Graham Potter’s return to management will see him serve an exile from English football.

Potter was dismissed by West Ham on Saturday morning after a disastrous start to the season, with four defeats in five games and 13 goals conceded. His sacking came less than 24 hours after taking the club’s pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s clash with Everton.

The 49-year-old leaves after just eight months in charge, having won only six of his 25 matches across all competitions since arriving in January.

Speaking to TalkSport, Pearce said: “It wouldn't surprise me if he turns up abroad.

“He has been abroad before, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him take a job abroad to get that self-confidence back.”

Potter first made his name in Sweden, leading Ostersund for seven years before spells at Swansea and Brighton, where he gained a reputation for progressive football even if goals were often lacking.

His success at Brighton earned him a big-money move to Chelsea in 2022, with Todd Boehly’s new ownership group paying £21m in compensation to secure him and his staff.

Despite a five-year contract, he lasted just 31 games before being sacked in April 2023.

After a break from management, Potter returned with West Ham earlier this year - but his time at the London Stadium has now ended the same way as his stint at Stamford Bridge.