Ex-Manchester United defender close to joining new club after leaving Old Trafford this summer
Viktor Lindelof was one of the many Premier League footballers who became a free agent this summer, having spent eight years at Manchester United.
But after becoming surplus to requirements at the club, the 31-year-old was released at the end of his contract and has spent this transfer window looking for a new club.
Prior to joining Man United in 2017, the Sweden international played for Benfica, but a homecoming appears to be off the cards, with Benfica having not approached Lindelof at the time of publication.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Lindelof is instead close to joining another Mediterranean club.
Posting on X, he said: “Negotiations between Fiorentina and Viktor Lindelof are advancing well.
“Everton also approached Lindelof while the Swedish defender is tempted by new chapter in Italy.”
The Serie A side are seventh in the league, having drawn their first game of the season against Cagliari. Fiorentina are also playing European football this season, subject to winning their Conference League play-off match against Polissya Zhytomyr.