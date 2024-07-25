Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal £42m deal 'is done' with five-year contract 'agreed'
Arsenal are close to completing their second official signing of the summer transfer window with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori set for a medical in the United States with an official announcement on the horizon.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the story with a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, which reads: “Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal, here we go! Bologna and Arsenal have started to exchange documents right now. All sorted also between Bologna and Basel. Calafiori will sign five year deal (no option) for €4m/season net. Medical in the US, deal done and story confirmed.”
It seems that the deal to sign Calafiori is now done and all that remains is for confirmation to take place. His medical was completed in the USA, rather than in London, with the Gunners currently in California for a pre-season tour.
Calafiori will likely fit right into Arsenal’s backline, though there is speculation around what position he may occupy. He is primarily a centre-back, but can also function effectively as a left-back and as a left midfielder.
Arsenal already have two talented central defenders in William Saliba and Gabriel - it would be a harsh call for either of them to lose their spot in the first team. Furthermore, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney slated to depart the club in the coming weeks, the Gunners will need someone to take their place in the left-back position.
Mikel Arteta has had success in converting centre-backs into full-backs recently. Ben White, previously a centre-half, has become one of the Premier League’s leading right-backs over the last couple of seasons. Given his prior knowledge of the role, there is no reason why he cannot do the same for Calafirori.
Last season, the 22-year-old made 30 appearances in the Serie A, scoring two goals and notching up an impressive five assists. He also made three appearances at Euro 2024 while representing Italy, registering a single assist along the way.