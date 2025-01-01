Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star of the 2018 World Cup has been rushed to hospital after falling from a balcony.

According to reports, Saudi Arabian winger Fahad Al-Muwallad has been taken to intensive care for treatment after he fell from a second floor balcony.

Al-Muwallad, 30, plays for Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Daniel Podence and Yannick Carrasco. He has 78 caps for Saudi Arabia and was a major part of the team that took part in the 2018 World Cup.

Following the incident, he has been left with multiple fractures and his exact condition remains unknown to the public.

Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a balcony, according to reports. | Getty Images

According to local media reports in Dubai, where he lives, Al-Muwallad was alone when the incident occured but had friends round earlier in the day. It is thought they left three hours before his fall, and that nobody else was in the apartment at the time.

Despite taking part in the 2018 World Cup, Al-Muwallad was not part of the squad in 2022 while he was investigated for doping allegations. He was later banned from football for 18 months but had his sentence reduced following an appeal.

When his ban was lifted, he slotted straight back into the national team.

Al-Muwallad started his career at Al-Ittihad, going on loan to Levante in Spain before joining Al-Shabab in 2022.