The latest Fantasy Premier League tips, as Man City prepare to face Spurs and Man Utd take on Crystal Palace in Gameweek 7

Following the first round of Champions League group stage fixtures midweek, teams are set to return to Premier League action as we see the likes of Leicester, Wolves and West Ham look to find some form after disappointing starts.

Meanwhile, the early contenders for the title continue to battle it out, with Man City and Tottenham set to face off at the Etihad Stadium in what is likely to be a thriller.

Chelsea will open the weekend with a short trip to Fulham as they begin life without Thomas Tuchel, while Leeds United will close up GW7 when they host Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Ahead of another exciting weekend of football, we take a look at the latest tips for your Fantasy Premier League team...

Transfers in

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford looks to have finally found some form as Manchester United’s results have improved, picking up three goals and two assists in their opening six matches.

The forward is only £6.5 million and is a cheaper alternative to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Riyad Mahrez and Luis Diaz, yet has arguably performed much better than them in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace have only picked up one win this season and the Red Devils will be confident of another three points after four consecutive victories, with Rashford full of confidence up top.

On top of that, he’s been listed as a midfielder this season, despite being used as a central striker under Erik ten Hag. This means he’ll gain an extra point when he scores a goal, and also benefits from a one point clean sheet bonus should the Red Devils keep opposition attackers at bay.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out on Arsenal’s wins over Fulham and Aston Villa with an injury but returned for their defeat to Man United last time out.

The Ukrainian has been brilliant for the Gunners so far and will no doubt play a huge role in what should be another impressive performance against a winless Everton this weekend.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has had an exceptional start to the campaign for Brentford, scoring a hat-trick in their last match against Leeds United.

The forward will be brimming with confidence after Saturday’s victory and certainly won’t be afraid of Southampton, who haven’t earned a clean sheet since February.

Transfers out

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker would have been set for a tough test against his old team in Tottenham this weekend, but is now set to be sidelined for the rest of the month.

The defender was taken off in the latter stages of Man City’s draw with Aston Villa and Pep Guardiola has claimed he could be absent until after the international break.

However, it could be a bad idea to have any Man City defenders in your FPL this week if they are taking on the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

It could be surprising to see them pick up a clean sheet against Antonio Conte’s side.

Thiago Silva

Having any Chelsea player in your squad this weekend could be a risky one following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

The Blues’ defence has struggled as it is so far, and their disjointed manner is unlikely to be immediately aided by the arrival of Brighton’s Graham Potter - should he get the job.

Fulham will be raring to go ahead of the London derby after their impressive start and could prove a real challenge for the likes of Thiago Silva, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Captain

Gabriel Jesus

With Arsenal set to host Everton this weekend, the Gunners’ attack will be drooling at the thought of another three points.

The Toffees have only conceded six goals this season but will face a huge challenge keeping Jesus and his teammates out.