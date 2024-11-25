A teenage footballer was left heartbroken after learning that his father had died - while he was out playing a match.

Cesar Gonzalez is part of the Tigres UNAL under-19s, an academy side for the Liga BBVA MX giants. He was playing in the quarter-finals of the Torneo Apertura against rivals Club Tijuana when tragedy struck.

The teenage goalkeeper, 19, headed down the tunnel at half-time only to be told that his father, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, had passed away. His father was a well-known radio presenter for FMTU, and was adored by his many listeners.

For most people, this sort of heartbreaking news would be enough to floor them, and nobody would have batted an eyelid if he was substituted off for the second half. But the teenager showed incredible resolve to step back out onto the pitch, make a few saves and help Tigres beat Tijuana 2-1.

Paying tribute to his father in a post on social media after the game, Gonzalez said: “Daddy, you taught me everything but you didn't teach me to live without you, you leave a huge void in me daddy. I know you're proud because I finished the game, like you would have told me to do.

“Thank God you are no longer suffering daddy, as I told you daddy, fly high, you have given us everything and more. You have fulfilled your destiny of being the best announcer, the best father, the best husband, the best coach, stay calm that everything will be fine, we will get ahead as you taught us.”

At the full-time whistle, Gonzalez dropped to his knees, before being quickly embraced by his teammates in an emotional moment that left barely a single dry eye in the stadium.

A league statement also gave Gonzalez some words of support, adding: “We know he's watching you from heaven.”