The presenters of Final Score have announced they will be withdrawing from the show this weekend in solidary with Gary Lineker.

It is the latest blow to the BBC which has faced a rocky 24 hours following the decision to remove the ex-England footballer from Match of the Day temporarily. The popular presenter was “stood down” over his social media posts criticising the Government’s controversial asylum bill.

Following the announcement of the removal of Lineker fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright said that they will not take part in the programme on Saturday (11 March). The regular MOTD commentators have also announced they will not work this weekend.

It leaves the BBC in a sticky situation with MOTD still scheduled to go ahead but without any pundits, a presenter or the usual commentators. The commentary will be taken from the World Feed instead.

The lunchtime preview show Football Focus has been removed from the schedule following reports that it had been axed after Alex Scott and her co-hosts withdrew. Former England player Scott wrote on Twitter: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week.”

But will Final Score go ahead?

Is Final Score airing on BBC today?

Screen grab from Final Score episode on Saturday, 4 March. Picture: BBC iPlayer

The presenters of the programme have also withdrawn and it is no longer on the BBC schedule. On the webpage for the show, it says the next episode will take place on 18 March - not today.

Jason Mohammad tweeted: “Morning all. As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart. However - I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One.”

Marc Webber also announced that he would not be working on Final Score today. Chris Wise added: “Just to confirm that I won’t be working for BBC Final Score today. The programme is not going ahead. All of us need to stand together.”

Glenn Murray wrote: “ Was meant to be up in Media City today but reflecting last night I felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus & Score today. Hoping normal service resumes next week.”

What will replace it?

A repeat of The Repair Show will air at 4.30pm in the slot usually reserved for Final Score.

What has the BBC said?

Match of the Day is set to go ahead, but the Beeb has not commented on the removal of Football Focus and Final Score from the schedule. In a previous statement, the BBC said the programme would “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry”, saying it understood the position of its presenters.

