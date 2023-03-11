Alex Scott and others have pulled out of Football Focus

Football Focus will not air on BBC today as the backlash over the decision to pull Gary Lineker from Match of the Day rumbles on, according to reports.

Sky News has reported that the popular afternoon sports programme will not air as planned on Saturday (11 March) due to a boycott from presenters. Host Alex Scott announced that she would not be sitting in the chair today in protest over Lineker being removed from MOTD.

BBC plans for Match of the Day to still air but it will not have pundits, presenters or the regular commentors. Premier League players and managers will not be interviewed for the programme, it has also been confirmed.

A spokesman for the Professional Footballers’ Association said: “We have been informed that players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match Of The Day. The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight’s programme.

“During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments. This is a common sense decision that ensures players won’t now be put in that position.”

Why is Football Focus not airing?

The popular BBC Saturday afternoon programme has been pulled from the schedule, according to reports. It comes as presenters and pundits continue to boycott BBC over the broadcaster’s decision to reprimand Gary Lineker over his tweets criticising the Government over its asylum plan.

Sky News’ Rob Harris tweeted: “ BBC Football Focus not due to air now today, @skynews understands. It’s understood the presenter Alex Scott and pundits Glenn Murray and Anita Asante have withdrawn from today’s programme. BBC approached for comment.”

No word on whether Final Score will air as usual as of yet. Henry Winter, Times’ chief football writer, previously said that the show was at risk today.

What is replacing Football Focus?

An extended version of Bargain Hunt will air on BBC One at 12pm in the slot usually reserved for Football Focus.

What has been said?

BBC football presenter and former England player Alex Scott said she will not be presenting Football Focus on Saturday, amid reports the BBC has pulled the show. She tweeted: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week….”