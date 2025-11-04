A football manager has died after collapsing on the touchline in the middle of a match.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mladen Zizovic, head coach of Radnicki 1923 and former Bosnia international, collapsed during Sunday night’s (November 2) Serbian SuperLiga match against Mladost.

Paramedics rushed to his side and the 44-year-old was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match stopped as Zizovic was treated, briefly resumed while he was being taken away before being abandoned after news of his death reached the stadium.

Players and coaches from both sides were seen weeping on the pitch.

A spokesperson for the Serbian FA said: “The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.

“His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work.

“Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.”

No cause of death has been given at the time of publication.

Zizovic had only been in the job since October 23, and the game against Mladost was his third in charge. He leaves behind three children.