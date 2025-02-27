Football match called off after referee Stafan Kahler's testicle was bitten by child
A lower-tier German football clash between FC Taxi II and Rot-Weiss Mulheim III ended in painful circumstances, with referee Stefan Kahler abandoning the match before he had even blown his whistle.
As he checked over the players before the game, a child of one of the players ran up to him and bit him in the testicle.
Buckled over - and presumably in quite a lot of pain - he had no choice but to call off the game. The two clubs will now have their match rescheduled for later in the season.
In his refereeing report, Kahler said: “While I was checking the FC Taxi players' ID, a small child was doing warm-up exercises alongside the players. He came closer and closer to me, then suddenly - to my complete surprise - gave me a sharp bite in my left testicle.
“I did not start the game, because of the pain I was in and the situation. It was the child of one of the FC Taxi players who was to blame.”
The clubs are currently battling in the eighth tier of German football, with FC Taxi sat third in the league. When the match is rescheduled, NationalWorld assumes Kahler won’t be officiating - and if he is, will probably consider wearing some form of protective gear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.