A footballer described by teammates as “jovial” has died after a police shoot-out, it has been confirmed.

Footballer Jerry Morris, who played for UTT Patriots, was caught up in a shoot-out in Tunapuna, Trinidad, on the evening of Wednesday, March 19. The incident left two men dead, another wounded, and one on the run from authorities.

Morris, 22, has been identified as one of those who died at the scene in Eastern Main Road, after the shoot-out broke out at 9.25pm. Bystanders fled for the lives as the bullets began firing.

According to police reports, officers on patrol in St Joseph were informed that gunshots had been heard at the PTSC Bus Terminal in Curepe. When they arrived, they saw four men getting into a red car. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at the police, leading to a high-speed chase along Eastern Main Road. The pursuit ended when the car crashed near Tunapuna Road, followed by an exchange of gunfire.

Two suspects managed to escape, while two others were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope, where they were pronounced dead. Police recovered a revolver, a pistol with a loaded magazine, clothing, and other items from the car.

A 56-year-old man from Five Rivers, Arouca, was later found with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was arrested and remains under guard from police in hospital.

Football captain Clayton Morris said 22-year old Morris, from Arima, had missed practice that evening. They last saw each other two days before, when Jerry arrived late to training.

Morris said: “[On] Monday, I had a very long talk with them. Jerry was a very jovial person. He is the one that would make everybody laugh.

“At the same time, he looked for the easy way out to do things on the field, always try to outsmart - which is good as a striker.”

Jerry Morris was in his second season with the UTT Patriots and had previously been involved in trouble at the club. The team has a game scheduled for this weekend.

When asked by local media, their coach said: “If it were up to me, I would want to go on the field and play for him, in his honour, but it will be their decision.”