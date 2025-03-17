Andrej Lazarov died in the nightclub fire in North Macedonia last weekend, the club has confirmed. | Instagram

A footballer is one of those who died in a deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia last weekend, his club has confirmed.

According to reports, 25-year-old Andrej Lazarov died while trying to help other people escape. As previously reported, the fire broke out at Pulse in Kocani in the early hours of Sunday, March 16. The cause of the fire was a pyrotechnics issue, which claimed the lives of 59 people.

More than 150 people were also injured in the blaze. Lazarov, who played for FC Shkupi in the Macedonian First Football League, reportedly died from smoke inhalation. The club confirmed his death in a statement on Facebook, commending his bravery in the face of adversity.

A club spokesperson said: “He showed courage and humanity until the very last moment. His heroic act will always remain in our memories, as a testament to his noble character and his big heart.

“This is a huge loss for our club, our teammates, and the entire football community. Words are not enough to describe the pain we feel right now.”

Lazarov had joined Shkupi six months ago and had quickly become a crucial player for the club.

The country’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, addressed the nation on Instagram, calling it “a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia.” He assured the public that the government was fully mobilised to manage the aftermath and investigate the cause.

Marta Kos, European commissioner for enlargement, said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, which claimed the lives of too many young people. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the whole of North Macedonia.”

Authorities have yet to release an official statement about the ongoing investigation.