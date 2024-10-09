Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WARNING: Graphic images below.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A footballer has died in a horrifying crash in Malaysia, sparking a police investigation.

The amateur footballer, 25, was reportedly riding his motorbike when he collided with a car in a head-on collision along Jalan Dungun-Bukit Besi, one of the main roads in the area. Identified by authorities as Muhammad Aidi Kasim, he was on his way to Teknologi Mara University when the crash took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasim died from severe head and body injuries in the crash. Now, Dungun Police have released photos of the incident as they launch an investigation.

A footballer has died after a head-on collision in Dungun, Malaysia. | Dungun Police

According to Dungun Police chief, Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir, Kasim’s Honda RS150R collided with a Perodua car, which was being driven by a 19-year-old at the time of the crash. After he fell from his bike, the footballer was hit by another car, driven by a 24-year-old man.

“The body was taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy,” Supt Kadir added. The other two drivers were not injured in the collision.