A footballer has been rushed to hospital after being caught up in a car crash - with police now investigating.

Irish international Savannah McCarthy was taken to University Hospital Limerick after two vehicles collided on the N69 at Glin, Co Limerick. The incident took place on Sunday, October 6 just before 8pm, say authorities.

Now, police are investigating what happened while McCarthy recovers in hospital. Two men - one in his 40s and another in his 50s - were also taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 7.45pm and 8.15pm and have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardai.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Speaking to Extra.ie, a Shamrock Rovers spokesperson added: “The club is awaiting news on Savannah’s condition, we know that she is receiving excellent medical support and we hope for the best in her recovery.”

McCarthy joined Shamrock Rovers in 2023, having previously played for the likes of Cork City, Galway United and UCD. She has also represented Ireland internationally multiple times in the past eight years, but missed out on last year’s Women’s World Cup due to injury.