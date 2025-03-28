Teenage footballer Diego De Vivo died after collapsing during a training session in Naples. | Gianluca Festa/Facebook

A footballer who had a promising future career ahead of him has died during a traning session - while his parents were on the sidelines.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to multiple reports from local media, 14-year-old Diego De Vivo was taking part in a training session in Naples, Italy, when he fell ill.

First aiders rushed to help him, but the teenager’s life could not be saved as his parents watched on. The young footballer had attracted the attention of both Serie A giants Juventus, with Genoa also scouting him. De Vivo had even had a trial with Empoli prior to the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is suspected that the forward suffered a heart attack moments after stepping out onto the training pitch. De Vivo, who was training at a dedicated football school in Selva Cafaro, apparently died in the arms of his coach, Alessandro Ferro.

Teenage footballer Diego De Vivo died after collapsing during a training session in Naples. | Gianluca Festa/Facebook

Paying tribute, Ferro said: “We did everything to save him. He was a champion - I can’t process what happened. It all happened in two minutes, we saw him on the ground and helped him with all the maneuvers, but we were powerless.

“Today we stay close to the family and join their pain. There will be many initiatives for our champion. The kids here are all my children, Diego was with me in the car. He confided in me about everything.

“The most beautiful memory was when he inflated the net and came to hug you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Vivo’s number nine shirt has been hung up in the entrance to the training ground, as a poignant reminder to those who knew him.

Gianluca Festa, president of Cantera Napoli, added: “Diego, I always told you that you were the classic number nine for great plays. You are and will remain an example of professionalism, education, respect, and you will live forever.

“Teach the angels how to score, champion of my heart.”