Rangers striker Don Kitchener, nicknamed The Rhino, has died age 91. | Rangers

Tributes have been paid to a legend of Scottish football who has died age 91.

Rangers star Don Kitchenbrand, who played for the club during the 1950s, boasted an eye-watering goalscoring record - and had a penchant for bagging against Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Nicknamed The Rhino, the South African striker scored 24 goals in 25 games in the 1955/56 season, including five goals in one match against Queen of the South in an 8-0 drubbing as he spearheaded the club to the Scottish league title.

Leaving Rangers in 1958, Kitchenbrand then lended his services to Sunderland before eventually returning to South Africa. He was born in Germiston and grew up in Boksburg, then retired in Benoni.

Speaking to the Benoni City Times, his son Ian said: “Above all, he was a devoted family man who always put his loved ones first. His passion for the game and deep connection to his experiences on the field were a source of joy throughout his life.

“His impact extends beyond the goals he scored; he was a role model who embodied the values of respect and dedication.

“Though his career took him far from home, he remained deeply connected to his South African roots, a grounding force that shaped both his career and personal life. His honesty, kindness, and unconditional love for his family are what we will miss the most.”

Ian confirmed that Kitchenbrand died from heart failure.

A spokesperson for Rangers added: “Everyone at Rangers is saddened to have learned of the passing of former player, Don Kichenbrand. Don, known as The Rhino, was the oldest living Ranger and scored 24 goals in 25 league appearances as the Light Blues won the title under Scot Symon in 1955/56.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Don’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Rangers legend is survived by wife Jo, son Ian and his wife Ana, and grandchild Ryan. A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benoni, South Africa, on Friday, March 28 at 11am.