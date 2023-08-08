Eugénie Le Sommer struck twice as France sailed to a routine win over Morocco in the last 16 while Colombia set up a quarter final clash with England.

France are through to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2023 after a devastating performance saw them thrash Morocco 4-0 in Adelaide.

Hervé Renard's side were in clinical form as goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugénie Le Sommer put Les Bleues in total control after just 23 minutes. Le Sommer added a fourth in the second period to become France's all-time record goalscorer at the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the country's most celebrated women's footballers, the 34-year-old was heartbreakingly left out of her country's Euro 2022 squad last summer and it had appeared she was in the international wilderness under former head coach Corinne Diacre.

However, Diacre's sacking in March handed the striker a reprieve and she has repaid the faith shown in her by new boss Renard by scoring three times during this summer's tournament, with Le Sommer now scoring a total of eight World Cup goals for her country throughout her career.

The win will see France face co-host Australia this Saturday morning as the nations go head to head for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Colombia set up a quarter final with England after a narrow 1-0 win over Jamaica in the days' earlier game thanks to a second half strike from Catalina Usme.