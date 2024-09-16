Fundraising effort will continue for Newcastle United fan after 800-mile marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Newcastle United fan is determined to continue fundraising after his 800-mile run came to an end at St James Park.

Newcastle United supporter Matthew Smith warned there is a lot of work to do after his mammoth fundraising challenge for North East-based suicide prevention charity If U Care Share Foundation came to an end.

The 30-year-old embarked on an over 800-mile run from Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium to St James Park home via the other 18 Premier League stadiums at the start of August and reached the home of his beloved Magpies on the final Friday of the month. There were emotional scenes as Smith was flanked by friends and family as he crossed the finish line beneath statues of North East football legend Alan Shearer and Sir Bobby Robson - and despite raising over £40,000 for the foundation he co-founded 15 years ago following the sad passing of his brother Dan, Smith is adamant there is still a lot of work to do as he aims to reach his £135,000 target.

He told NationalWorld: “There is still a lot of fundraising to go, I know there is a long way to go and a big amount to hit. We will keep trying, I will keep asking - but I’m also realistic, I’ve raised a huge amount of money, it’s not a small amount. I’m very grateful for every single person that has supported us and given money. They’re all amazing.”

Several supporters of the Foundation were on St James Park to welcome Smith back home at the end of his marathon effort and he also received supportive messages via social media from football clubs, players and pundits throughout his epic challenge. That support continued earlier this week when the If U Care Share Foundation marked World Suicide Prevention Day by holding its annual Inside Out campaign. Smith described finishing his run at Newcastle as special and admitted he felt ‘pure emotion’ when he realised the amount of support he received throughout the previous month.

He said: “I am still a little bit in shock to be honest and I think it’s going to take a little while to appreciate what I’ve achieved. It feels brilliant to have special people here and people who have really helped along the way. I couldn’t have done it myself. Special is the main word I’ll use because this is something I’ll never forget. To have so many people joining me, whether that’s running or coming here (to St James Park) is something that I will never forget. It’s just been an amazing day.

“I wasn’t expecting that many people to come but because of the pure emotion, I didn’t really take it all in at the time. It’s only now I appreciate how amazing it is to have so many people here. In the next few days, the next few weeks, I’ll look back and have some fondness and appreciation of the amazing people that have helped.”

Donations are still being accepted and can be made at www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/teamh135.