New boss Arne Slot suffers the first defeat of his Liverpool career as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-.0.

Here are our player ratings from an encounter which saw Nuno’s Forest get the better of the hosts:

Liverpool 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 72’)

Starting XI: Starting XI: Allison, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander- Arnold, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Allison: 7/10

Allison went into today’s fixture having kept a clean sheet in all three of Liverpool’s opening Premier League games. Like in those games’ prior, he had very little to do in the first half, as Forest failed to register a single shot on goal in the first 45. The away team, however, grew in confidence in the second half, which saw Allison get down well to a Chris Wood effort before only being able to watch a Callum Huson Odoi effort fly into his net off the post. He was able to prevent a Forest second, stopping Elanga’s strike late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to earn his side a point.

Robertson- 6/10

Andy Robertson, like many of his teammates, had returned from a testing international break. The Scotland captain played 180 minutes in their defeats to Poland and Portugal, however, was straight back into the action as he got the nod to start for Liverpool. The left- back looked defensively sound but was unable to get forward in the manner that we’re used to. Often having a narrow starting position, Robertson occasionally found himself in a midfield position next to Mac Allister rather than a wide position whipping crosses in. He was eventually replaced by Kostas Tsimikas after a poor performance by his standards.

Van Dijk: 6/10

Van Dijk and Konate were up against Chris Wood on Saturday- and like many may have assumed, Wood’s strength and aerial ability wasn’t too big of a problem. Virgil looked comfortable up against the big number nine, however it was his poor passing which has driven down his score to a six. Perhaps he is a victim of his very high standards, but Van Dijk was unable to control the game from the back as he did in Liverpool’s first game at Anfield against Brentford. He lost the ball on several occasions, and we didn’t get to see one of his long diagonals, as he chose to keep his passing short and simple.

Konate: 6/10

As mentioned briefly above, Konate dealt with his defensive duties against Wood well throughout the game. Despite this, similarly to VVD, he was unable to successfully find the line splitting passes that the pair have been able to play in the previous games. He was substituted with 15 minutes to go to help facilitate a change to three at the back as Liverpool unsuccessfully chased a way back into the game.

Alexander-Arnold: 4/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to Merseyside after a more than successful week away with the national side. The scouser won man on the match in both games for England but was unable to carry the good form over to his club side. Although Elliot Anderson, who operated on the left for Forest, was unable to get the wrong side of Trent consistently, Liverpool’s vice-captain was well below par on the ball. After giving it away poorly under no pressure time and again, Slot moved him into midfield. Unfortunately for the reds his sloppy play continued and for the first time in a long time he was unable to show any real quality throughout the match.

Gravenberch- 6/10

Ryan Gravenberch had taken to his new position at the base of Liverpool’s midfield three brilliantly prior to Saturday’s game. Again, the responsibility was on him to receive the ball from the back and get Liverpool ticking, but for the first time this season he looked a little careless in possession. Whether it be due to fatigue after being away with the Dutch squad or teething problems as he learns his trade in a different role, we can cut him some slack for today’s performance and Liverpool fans will be hoping he’s back to his best at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Mac Allister- 7/10

Alexis Mac Allister, like every single one of his teammates, wasn’t at his brilliant best in Saturday’s loss. He was, however, Liverpool’s biggest threat in the first half. After creating his side’s biggest chance of the game with a brilliant cross to Jota, he had a header of his own brilliantly saved by Sels in the Nottingham Forest goal. It was, therefore, a huge surprise to see him replaced at 0-0 as Liverpool probed for the opener. He looked the most likely to unlock a stubborn Forest defence, however his early exit today may indicate that Slot plans to have him in from the start again on Tuesday, as Liverpool kick start their Champions League journey away at AC Milan.

Szoboszlai- 3/10

A three out of ten may seem harsh for a player who has performed to a high level so far this season, but after today’s outing it would be incredibly kind to give him anything higher. The uninspired performance wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The Hungarian gave his all as he always does in a Liverpool shirt. The problem was his poor decision making on the ball. The ball seemed to be at his feet on the few occasions in which Liverpool had an overload or had the opportunity to break away, but it was one of those days for the number eight who was flat throughout and continuously passed right when he should have gone left and left when he should have turned right.

Diaz- 6/10

Diaz looked threatening in the opening exchanges, and almost found the net after chasing a lost cause and beating Yates to the ball before it went out of play. The Columbian took the ball from the byline, cut in and hit the near post, almost making it four goals from four games. As the game progressed, Diaz’s influence diminished and he was ultimately substituted in the second half.

Jota- 4/10

Diogo Jota struggled to get involved in the game today. Forest’s ability to break up the play and make the game a stop-start affair limited Liverpool’s ability to get ticking and play balls into the centre forward. When Jota doesn’t play well, he often still leaves his mark with a goal, and he had the opportunity to do just that in the first half. Mac Allister’s ball was met by Jota, whose effort from point blank range fell straight into the gloves of the Forest keeper.

Salah- 4/10

Mo Salah’s blistering start to the 2024/25 season was halted at Anfield on Saturday. The Egyptian was unable to make an impact, and his two attempts in the second half seemed more out of frustration and desperation more than anything else. His first saw him shoot on his weaker right foot from an almost impossibly tight angle, and his second was a slash from outside the area which almost went out for a throw in. Towards the end, like Szoboszlai, every pass he made seemed to go astray.

Substitutions:

Gakpo (60nd minute): 4/10

Cody Gakpo is yet to start a competitive game under Arne Slot, but his performance from off the bench today will do him no favours. It was a tough gig for Gakpo, who was expected to enter the fray and drag a side who weren’t at the races to victory. In reality, he was unable to get into the game and will be hoping for some starts in the not so distant future to prove his worth to the manager.

Nunez (60th minute): 4/10

It was a similar story for Darwin Nunez, who had similar troubles to Jota up front. With no space in behind the Forest back line to run into and no passes coming into his feet, Nunez could only remain patient, stay onside and wait for a half chance to come his way- but it never did.

Bradley (60th minute) 4/10

Connor Bradley’s cameos have been very good for Liverpool so far this season. Three good performances off the bench have been met by lots of praise for the youngster. He didn’t have it all his own way on Saturday though. The only goal of the game came from his side, as he allowed Hudson Odoi to come inside on his favoured right foot- although it must be said that the Forest winger still had a lot to do.

Tsimikas (75th minute)- 5/10

Tsimikas was thrown on with 15 minutes to go, however he couldn’t help Liverpool rescue a point. At this point there was a heavy emphasis on getting the ball out to the opposite flank, where Trent and Salah were stationed, meaning Tsimikas didn’t see much of the ball.

Jones (75 th minute)- 4/10

It’s harsh to give Curtis Jones a mark for his first fifteen minutes of football of the season. The midfielder is back from injury and will have a big part to play as Liverpool begin to play three times a week.