Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, has welcomes his first child with model girlfriend Sofia Calzetti.

The 36-year-old, who had to retire from football nearly three years ago because of a heart condition, confirmed yesterday he had become a father for the second time. He posted a picture of his newborn daughter Olivia clutching the happy couple's fingers.

Aguero wrote on social media: “September 13 2024. Welcome Olivia. We cannot express in words so much happiness.”

His model partner posted congratulation messages they had received from friends and family along with more photos showing the ex-Argentina international cradling his baby. Aguero revealed in March he was expecting a child with Sofia, 28.

His Instagram post at the time showed the loved-up duo holding each other by the hand with two pictures of the ultrasound showing their baby in her womb. The post was captioned: “Immense excitement. We’re waiting for you little girl.”

On Tuesday (10 September), heavily-pregnant Sofia published a selfie photo showing her practising yoga at the couple’s home in Miami alongside an emotional message which said: “Last yoga class with my little one inside me. Such strong emotions I can’t find the words to explain them. In days or hours, perhaps, she will change my life for ever. I am going to begin to live what I dreamt of all my life, being a mummy.”

One of the first to congratulate them was Sergio’s 15-year-old son Benji, whose mum Gianinna was one of Diego Maradona’s two daughters with his wife Claudia Villafane. Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo wrote “congratulations” on the couple’s Instagram post alongside several heart emojis.

