BBC has been forced to change its planned schedule as presenters and pundits boycott its programmes this weekend

BBC has been forced to majorly shake-up its football coverage this weekend following backlash to its decision to remove Gary Lineker from Match of the Day.

The broadcaster annouced that he had been “stood down” on Friday (10 March) after outrage from Conservative MPs over the ex-England striker’s posts on social media criticising the government’s asylum bill. It sparked a backlash from pundits and presenters.

BBC said that he would not host the programme until an agreement is made over his social media posts, amid claims from right wing voices that he had breached “impartiality”. However Lineker is a freelancer and works in sport, meaning the guidelines are not the same as for BBC news journalists.

Match of the Day will go ahead with simply just highlights after pundits like Ian Wright and Alan Shearer pulled out of the programme. A group of regular commentators have also declined to participate this weekend in solidarity with Lineker.

However a number of other shows across TV and radio have been disrupted due to protests over the decision to remove the MOTD host. Here is all you need to know:

Match of the Day

As of 12.30pm on 11 March, Match of the Day is due to be aired on Saturday evening. It will not feature pundits and a presenter, so no analysis of the games, while the commentary will be provided by the World Feed.

Premier League players and managers will not be interviewed post-game. Meaning that all the programme will feature is just highlights of the matches.

Football Focus

The lunchtime preview show has been removed from the schedule and replaced by an extended edition of Bargain Hunt. Former Arsenal star and England player Alex Scott wrote on Twitter: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.

“Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week.” Kelly Somers also confirmed she will not be presenting any BBC show on Saturday, after former England footballers Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced on Friday night they would be boycotting MOTD in solidarity with Lineker.

Pundit Glenn Murray pulled out of appearing on Football Focus and Final Score on Saturday.

Gary Lineker, who will "step back" from presenting Match Of The Day until he and the BBC have reached an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media, the broadcaster said

Final Score

The results show has also been a pulled from the schedule on 11 March. It has been replaced by a repeat of The Repair Show in its usual 4.30pm slot.

Glenn Murray tweeted: “Was meant to be up in Media City today but reflecting last night I felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus & Score today. Hoping normal service resumes next week.”

Welsh presenter Jason Mohammad also confirmed he would not be hosting Final Score, tweeting: “As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart. However – I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One.”

BBC Radio 5Live Sport

Fighting Talk did not air on BBC radio this morning, host Colin Murray tweeted: “No Fighting Talk today, for obvious reasons. In the interest of transparency, this was a decision taken by the entire FT team and myself. Bob Mills was still up for it, to be fair ;).”

5Live Sport did not air its usual show in the 12pm slot prior to the lunchtime kick-off - featuring Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth. A podcast played in its place.