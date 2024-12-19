Fans have been shocked by a horrific injury picked up by a goalkeeper - after an incident which could have ended in disaster.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma sustained a severe facial injury during a tense Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II. The incident left the 25-year-old Italian star bloodied and forced him out of the game in the first half.

The injury occurred when Wilfried Singo surged down the right flank under pressure from Joao Neves. Singo took a shot at goal, which was blocked by Donnarumma. While trying to leap over the keeper, the Monaco forward unintentionally caught Donnarumma’s face with his studs, causing a deep and bleeding wound.

PSG manager Luis Enrique had no choice but to substitute Donnarumma with backup keeper Matvei Safonov after just 22 minutes of play.

Earlier in the match, Singo had already received a yellow card for a rough tackle on Desire Doue. However, the referee chose not to issue a second booking for the clash with Donnarumma, despite the severity of the injury.

The wound, which was just inches from Donnarumma’s right eye, could have led to far more serious consequences. He has since had several stitches put through his face while his injuries heal.