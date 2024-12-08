Nikos Sarganis dead: Legendary goalkeeper who was nicknamed "Phantom" dies age 70

Emotional tributes have been paid to a legendary goalkeeper who has died at the age of 70.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Greek goalkeeper Nikos Sarganis has died. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and was in a coma before he passed away, according to local media reprorts.

Nicknamed the “Phantom” after American warplane - due to his skills in the air - Sarganis was also a bit of a set piece specialist, scording six goals over the course of his two-decade career. He won five league championships and five league cups between 1980 and 1989, while also representing the Greek national team and helping his country secure clean sheet wins against both England and Denmark.

Greek minister for sport Ioannis Vroutsis described the country as being “deeply hurt” by his passing, while the Greek Communitst Party said: “[He was] a top goalkeeper who stood out both for his impressive reflexes in goal and for his composure in penalty kicks against opposing goalkeepers.”

In a statement, Olympiacos added: “[Sarganis] is one of the goalkeepers who changed the specific position through the way he played.”

Sarganis was one of just a handful of players who have jumped ship from Olympiacos to Panathinaikos, switching teams in 1985. He also began his career as a right back before finding himself between the sticks.

After announcing his retirement in 1992, Sarganis became a national youth coach, and then had a stint in politics when he was elected to the Athens regional council.

Writing a tribute in the Greek Reporter, journalist Tasos Kokkinidis said: “Sarganis was a charismatic figure whose legacy includes not only his athletic prowess but also his sportsmanship and dedication to the game. His passing has left a significant void in the hearts of football fans and the broader Greek sports community.”