The former Swansea City head coach is the favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Premier League side.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is expected to be named as the new manager of Chelsea today following talks between the Englishman and the London club.

The club owners said they would ‘move swiftly’ to replace Thomas Tuchel, who parted company with the Blues yesterday, and it appears his successor will be through the door just over 24 hours after his departure - potentially allowing him to be in charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Potter has been the early favorite to take over since the news of the German’s departure broke and had led the market ahead of names like Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.

Here is a look at Potter’s record with Brighton and his career as a manager:

After a 13-year professional playing career, where he turned out for clubs such as Stoke City and West Brom, Potter began his managerial career in 2011 with Swedish side Östersunds FK.

His first steps into coaching did not follow the traditional path of most football managers as he graduated from the Open University in 2005 with a degree in Social Sciences, before beginning a job with the University of Hull as Football Development Manager.

Further roles as technical director at the Ghana women’s national team and assistant coach for the England Universities squad followed before a role at Leeds Metropolitan University.

Potter was named boss of Östersunds after the recommendation of fellow English coach Graeme Jones, who is currently assistant manager at Newcastle United.

He took the club from the lower levels of Swedish football to the top tier, the Allsvenskan, for the first time in their history with two successive promotions.

In 2017, he led Östersunds to the final of the Svenska Cupen and beat Norrköping 4-1 to secure the trophy and qualification for the 2017/18 Europa League.

By this point, Potter was regularly being linked with jobs in his native England but it was Wales where he would make his return to British football with EFL Championship side Swansea City in 2018.

He had targeted promotion to the Premier League with the Swans but only managed a 10th place finish but that was still enough to catch the eye of Brighton & Hove Albion after they parted company with Chris Hughton.

He made the switch to the Amex less than a year after joining Swansea and has been in charge of the Seagulls since May 2019.

In that time he has been in charge of 120 Premier League matches and has won 34 with 44 draws and 42 losses.

His Brighton side have scored 133 Premier League goals and conceded 149 during his tenure.

His first two seasons on the south coast, which were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw Brighton finish 15th (2019/20) and 16th (2020/21).

Last season the Seagulls vastly improved their league positions to finish ninth but spent the first half of the campaign competing at the top end of the table.

This season they have recorded away wins against Manchester United and West Ham and sit fourth despite losing key players like Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay in the summer transfer window.

Brighton win percentage and honours

In total, he has been in charge of 135 matches across all competitions as Brighton boss with 42 wins, 46 draws and 47 defeats.

That works out as a win percentage of 31.1% .

Domestic honours have so far eluded him in English football.

Graham Potter’s Brighton salary compared to Thomas Tuchel

As per a report from The Sun, which was published in May and claims to reveal the salaries of all 20 Premier League managers, Potter earns a yearly salary of in the region of £2 million at the AMEX Stadium.

That ranked him just above the bottom three in the league’s list of manager pay at the end of the 2021/22 season.