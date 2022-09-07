Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have confirmed they have parted company with manager Thomas Tuchel following their disappointing 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.

The Blues have struggled so far this season and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, after defeats to Leeds United and Southampton, as well as dropped points against Spurs.

The Premier League club had had a hectic summer of spending as Todd Boehly backed Tuchel with the big money arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and others - however the new owner has opted to cut ties with the German coach just seven games into the new campaign.

What have the club said?

A club statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

How have fans reacted to the news?

This morning’s announcement has come as a shock to football fans, with many convinced he would be given longer after so much money was spend in the transfer window.

On Twitter, @ForeverBlue_07 contended: “Why would you sack the manager after 2 games the window closed and backing him in the entire transfer window?” while @WNorf simply stated: “New owners, same Chelsea.”

Conversely, @pdbriann argued: “He lost the dressing room tbh tuchel wasn't doing us any favors we gave him (£)300m and he somehow made us worse.”

TalkSPORT and ITV presenter Laura Woods has claimed it is the “Same Chelsea’ as always” with Tuchel the fifth manager to depart Stamford Bridge in the past ten years.

Despite the poor start to the campaign, Tuchel has enjoyed huge success during his near-two year spell in the English capital, as he led the Blues to only their second Champions League trophy just last year.

Who are the bookies’ favourites to get the job?

Tuchel’s departure has left Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter at 7/4 to take over, with Tottenham Hotspur favourite Mauricio Pochettino not far behind at 5/2.

Potter has spent the previous three years on the south coast and is highly rated after transforming a team that were promoted only two seasons prior.

The Seagulls have had a spectacular start to the campaign and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, suffering only one defeat to Fulham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone and Massimiliano Allegri - with the former currently unemployed.

For Tuchel, he leaves Chelsea with a huge reputation after many were disappointed with his arrival last year and many will be looking to snap him up quickly.

The 49-year-old’s sacking is the second to come as a result of last night’s results, with RB Leipzig parting ways with Domenico Tedesco hours after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.