Here are NationalWorld’s Fantasy Premier League tips for this weekend.

The Premier League resumes tomorrow afternoon as Newcastle host Liverpool in another weekend of action-packed title race and relegation battle drama.

The next couple of days will be full of more nerves and excitement for the fans of clubs at either end of the table, with each fixture getting more and more important for the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Burnley, Everton and Arsenal.

As the end of the campaign nears, the Fantasy Premier League also continues to heat up for players who are looking to sneak ahead of their friends in the standings and will be searching eagerly for who to include in this week’s team before the deadline.

Here are all our tips on who to transfer in and out, who to captain and which of the league’s biggest stars could be out injured.

Transfer in

Wout Weghorst

Weghorst had gone eight matches without a goal as Burnley suffered a poor run in the lead up to Sean Dyche’s sacking, but opened the scoring as the Clarets took a point from West Ham.

The Lancashire club’s form has improved in recent matches and will be confident of picking up more vital points against struggling Watford this weekend.

The match at Vicarage Road will be the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to claim his third goal since his summer move to England.

Maxwel Cornet could also be a promising addition to your team, though may be a bit risky as he may not be fit for the trip south.

Diogo Jota

You don’t need much explanation as to why Diogo Jota should be in your team if he isn’t yet.

The forward is the fourth top scorer in the Premier League this season with 15 goals and also has 21 in all competitions.

Given Jota wasn’t included in Liverpool’s starting XI against Villarreal midweek, it seems highly likely that he will make up one third of their attack against Newcastle tomorrow.

Transfers out

Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin is a consistent member of many fantasy football squads, however his statistics don’t really match up with his popularity.

While Newcastle have enjoyed some very good form this year, the Frenchman has failed to score in his previous eleven matches.

With the Magpies facing Liverpool tomorrow, it seems sensible to replace Saint-Maximin.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been excellent for Arsenal this season, however it might not be worth including him this weekend as he is a slight doubt for their clash with West Ham after picking up a thigh injury.

While the England international may feature for the Gunners, it will still be an extremely difficult match against David Moyes’ side.

Captain

Mason Mount

Mount has enjoyed a quietly superb campaign with Chelsea, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 15 in all competitions.

With the Blues facing a trip to Goodison Park this weekend, Mount will be jumping at the chance to put on another brilliant display against a very weak Everton side and will be confident of bagging a goal or two.

Injuries

Here are some of Fantasy Premier League’s biggest stars that could be out injured this weekend...

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka (thigh)

Burnley - Maxwel Cornet (knee)

Chelsea - Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Manchester City - Kyle Walker (ankle)

Manchester United - Jadon Sancho (illness), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel)

Southampton - Valentino Livramento (knee)