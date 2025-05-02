Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

But one of the big talking points from the game was Maguire’s performance upfront. The 32-year-old, who has been a centre-back for his entire career, played at right-wing for Ruben Amorim’s side, twisting and turning as he punted a cross into the box, flicked on by Manuel Ugarte for Casemiro’s opening goal.

It has been a difficult season for the Old Trafford outfit, having struggled in the Premier League and been dumped out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup early on. Speaking after the game against Athletic Club, Maguire admitted that even winning the Europa League would not be enough to turn Man United’s fortunes around.

He said: “It wouldn’t save the season, because I think it has been disappointing - too many games that we’ve lost, we’ve been far too inconsistent and it’s been a bit of a mess in the middle of the season. Us players didn’t take the responsibility well enough, moving from manager to manager.

“It has been a difficult season but football is about creating memories and winning trophies - we have a great opportunity to win a trophy for our fans, it’s what they deserve.”

But in light of his performance last night, football fans have been heaping praise on Maguire, who has always been a cult hero of sorts for club and country alike. Posting on X, @speeds_c said: “Harry Maguire moving like Ronaldinho on the wing.”

YouTube content creator Nepenthez, who has been one of Maguire’s many critics over the years, added: “Harry Maguire, I extend my sincerest apologies for anything negative I ever said about you. I just didn't know you was playing out of position.”

Even teammate Bruno Fernandes added: “No one was expecting that, even the opposition. Harry is a much more confident man now - he’s a very good leader and we hope he just keeps improving.”