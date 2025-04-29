Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A World Cup winner coming back to football after a substance ban could land on his feet in the MLS.

According to the Athletic, DC United are in talks to sign former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

The MLS club holds the discovery rights to the 32-year-old free agent and are said to be in a strong position to sign him if terms can be agreed. Discovery rights is a system exclusive to the MLS, where each club shortlists five players that they essentially have ‘first dibs’ on to negotiate a contract with.

Pogba, who last played professionally in September 2023, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer after being seen at several matches in recent months, including LAFC’s 1-0 defeat to Austin FC.

His career was put on hold after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance linked to testosterone enhancement. He was initially banned for four years, but this was later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Pogba claimed the result stemmed from a contaminated supplement prescribed by a US doctor.

Having ended his contract with Juventus in November, Pogba has been training in Florida with Lionel Messi’s personal fitness coach as he works towards getting back to full match fitness.

A move to MLS could help the former Manchester United midfielder gain regular playing time and potentially even return to the France national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Pogba, who has 91 caps and was key to France’s 2018 World Cup win, last played for his country in a 2022 friendly against South Africa.

DC United may not stop with Pogba, either. Reports suggest they are also interested in signing Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the Etihad at the end of the season. However, any deal would be more complex as Inter Miami currently hold De Bruyne’s discovery rights, and a transfer would likely require a significant fee.

There was a time when a player of Pogba’s calibre might have been expected to join Toronto FC, but now, it’s one of their rivals chasing the next marquee name - perhaps even their own Wayne Rooney.