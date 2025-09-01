Liverpool are ready to offload midfielder Harvey Elliott - and a Premier League rival could be his destination.

The 2025 under-21 Euros winner was set to remain at Anfield, despite wanting more regular first-team football under manager Arne Slot.

But the impending arrival of Alexander Isak for a British record transfer fee would push him even further down the pecking order at the club.

According to Sky Sports News, Slot had even apologised to Elliott at the end of last season for his lack of gametime; previous Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had also described not playing Elliott more as one of his “regrets” from his Anfield tenure.

Klopp had been pulling the strings for the 22-year-old to join RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, using his role as Red Bull’s football chief to try and get a deal done. Elliott was offered a four-year contract and looked to be on his way out.

Now, Villa have reportedly negotiated a deal of a 12-month loan with an obligation to buy, worth £35m plus add-ons.

Elliott is expected to arrive at Villa Park later this afternoon for his medical.

Unai Emery’s side are also apparently close to securing another loan deal with Manchester United for winger Jadon Sancho.