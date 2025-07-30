Middlesborough are set to sell one of their top stars for a club record fee - but he would be joining one of their rivals.

Ipswich Town have had a £20m bid accepted for England under-21 midfielder Hayden Hackney - the most Boro have ever received for one of their players.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of multiple Premier League sides - Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, and West Ham have all shown interest since last season ended, but Ipswich moved first with a formal offer.

According to TalkSport, the club still has to convince Hackney that Portman Road is the right move.

Hackney, born in Redcar, worked under Michael Carrick at Boro. Carrick is a close friend of Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, and that connection may help sway his decision.

McKenna is pushing to land Hackney as part of a major midfield rebuild. Ipswich, relegated to the Championship, have lost four key players in the middle of the park.

Captain Sam Morsy (to Kuwait SC); Massimo Luongo (released and now at Millwall); Jens Cajuste (loan return to Napoli); and Kalvin Phillips (loan return to Manchester City) have all left the club.

Azor Matusiwa has already come in from Rennes for £7.8m to anchor the midfield.

Jack Taylor and Cameron Humphreys are competing to play alongside him, but McKenna clearly sees Hackney as a central piece in the next phase of the rebuild.