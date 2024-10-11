Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will return to Premier League action next week following the end of the international break.

A total of 18 senior Liverpool players have linked up with their national teams this week as we hit the pause button on domestic football until next week. The Reds entered the international break at the top of the Premier League table following their latest win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s form under Arne Slot has been extremely positive, with just the defeat to Nottingham Forest going against them so far. When they return to action next weekend, they have a tough run of fixtures ahead of them, starting with Chelsea.

After hosting the in-form Blues at Anfield, Liverpool will face RB Leipzig in the Premier League, followed by a trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal. The Gunners are currently just one point behind the Reds in the league table, so their clash could open things up among the current top three.

Arsenal have already met Manchester City, which saw the reigning champions fight for a 2-2 draw thanks to a stoppage time equaliser from John Stones. Liverpool will be hoping for a positive result when they face Arsenal, so as to not give their potential title opponents any sort of advantage.

However, Mikel Arteta could be looking at a potential injury concern within his team. Star winger Bukayo Saka has picked up a problem while on international duty with England but so far there is no confirmation on the extent of the problem.

Saka was named in Lee Carsley’s starting lineup to face Greece on Thursday but was forced off the pitch early in the second half after suffering an injury to his right leg. The 23-year-old was seen holding the back of his leg before eventually sitting on the ground following Greece’s opening goal.

Saka was brought off in the 51st minute and replaced by Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. Interim manager Carsley gave a brief insight into the problem after full-time in England’s 2-1 defeat.

“He’s being assessed. Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, you can see he felt something in his leg.”

Right now, there is little to suggest how serious Saka’s problem is but if the winger is ruled out of action, it will be a major blow to Arsenal. Arteta is already without Martin Ødegaard, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Saka is a crucial member of Arsenal’s team. Last season, he contributed 16 goals and nine assists in the Premier League and he has hit the ground running once again this campaign, with two goals and seven assists in seven appearances so far. Saka also has a strong record against Liverpool, with three goals and three assists recorded in the 13 times he has featured against the Reds.