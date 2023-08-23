Aston Villa and Hibernian face off at Easter Road in a highly anticipated Battle of Britain

Aston Villa will travel to the Scottish capital to take on Hibernian in the first leg of a highly anticipated Battle of Britain.

The two teams are fighting it out for a place in the Europa Conference League and both teams will hope to follow in the footsteps of last seasons champions West Ham United.

Aston Villa earned an automatic spot in the play-off rounds as a result of their seventh place Premier League finish last term.

While Hibernian have successfully navigated their way to the play-off stages after tests against Andorran opposition Inter Club d’Escaldes and Swiss side Luzern.

The upcoming clash at Easter Road is set to attract interest from fans around the world as Hibernian aim to stage an upset at a sold out Easter Road.

But when is the clash between Hibernian and Aston Villa and how can fans follow all the action?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hibernian vs Aston Villa?

Aston Villa recorded a 4-0 win over Everton in their last Premier League game. (Getty Images)

Hibernian will host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday 23 August.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5.45pm BST.

The two sides will play the reverse fixture at Villa Park eight days later on Thursday 31 August. The winner of the tie on aggregate will progress to the group stage of the Europa Conference League which gets underway on Thursday 21 September.

How to watch Hibernian vs Aston Villa

BBC Scotland will provide coverage of the Europa Conference League clash.

Fans can access the channel through Sky, Virgin and the Freeview channel 108.

There is also a live stream option which allows supporters to follow all the action via BBC iPlayer, this can be accessed via mobile phone or other electronic devices.

Team news

Hibernian are likely to be boosted by the return of Jake Doyle-Hayes who returns to the first team set up after an injury lay off.

Dylan Vente was substituted with an injury during a 2-1 victory over Raith Rovers, but he is expected to return to the side.

Aston Villa are missing a number of key players for their trip to the Scottish capital and the West Midlands side are without Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno, Phillipe Coutinho, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Leander Dendoncker.

Despite their lengthy injury list, Villa enter the game high on confidence after a resounding 4-0 victory against Everton in their last game.

When did the two sides last compete in Europe?

Hibernian and Aston Villa are both hoping to end a long wait for European football as they face-off in a huge Battle of Britain.

Hibernian are hoping to kick start their first European campaign since a 2005/06 UEFA Cup first round exit, aside from a few Intertoto Cup appearances.

Aston Villa are hoping to reach the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2008/09 when they were managed by Martin O’Neill.