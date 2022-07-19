Chelsea will continue their pre-season friendly matches against Charlotte in America

Chelsea have opened up their pre-season friendly fixtures against Club America against whom they won 2-1 with goals from Timo Werner, Mason Mount and an own goal for club America from Reece James.

The Blues have had a turmultous year with the club going through an explosive and political ownership battle, culminating in the Todd Boehly Consortium taking over the club.

Since then, they have had a busy transfer season with Raheem Sterling being one of the top names to join the London club.

However, Thomas Tuchel and the Blues management are far from done as they hope to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Chelsea defence line-up has been forced to undergo a reshaping after Antonio Ruidger left for Real Madrid and Andres Christensen signed with Barcelona.

Camp Nou are also reportedly making moves to sign the Blues’ long-term captain Cesar Azpilicueta before the end of the transfer window.

As many names still find themselves being banded around with Tuchel and Stamford Bridge, the rest of the Chelsea squad will be hoping to utilise their pre-season matches ahead of a busy 2022/23 season.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Chelsea’s fixture against Charlotte FC

When is Charlotte FC v Chelsea?

The match will take place on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This stadium has a capacity for over 75,000 spectators and is home to the Charlotte Football club and the Carolina Panthers American Football side.

Raheem Sterling, right, has joined Chelsea from Man City

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12.30am BST on Thursday 21 July in the UK. North Carolina is in Eastern Time which means the match kicks off at 2.30pm local time on Wednesday 20 July.

How to watch Charlotte FC v Chelsea

The match will not be available to watch on terrestial TV or Sky. However it is available to watch through Chelsea FC’s official website and the 5th Stand app.

Chelsea FC will be streaming the match live through their website, so go to Chelsea Football Club to find out more.

Who else are Chelsea playing in their pre-season tour?

Chelsea have already played Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and after Charlotte FC, the Blues will face Arsenal in the Florida Cup.

This match will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

After the two London sides clash, Chelsea will face Udinese in their final pre-season match. Chelsea v Udinese will be played at the Stadio Fuili in Udine, Italy.

Who’s in the Chelsea squad on pre-season tour?

Chelsea have named 29 players for their tour of North America.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale

Forwards: Tino Anorin, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech