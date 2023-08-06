Both teams will be hoping to make an impact ahead of next weekend's official Premier League start

Premier League title holders Manchester City will take on Arsenal this afternoon (6 August) at Wembley Stadium, as both sides kick-off their 2023/24 campaigns with the traditional FA Community Shield opener.

Usually, the annual match is contested between the Premier League winners and the holders of the FA Cup. But since Manchester City won both last season (and topped it off with a Champions League victory) league runners-up Arsenal have been drawn as opponents.

The Gunners will be hoping to prove they can hang with arguably the top team in Europe, having spent much of last season at the top of the table before injury and fatigue saw them leapfrogged by City with just weeks of games left.

What's at stake?

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (left) and Man City's Pep Guardiola will be setting out their stalls for the season ahead with the Community Shield match (Photo: Getty Images)

Though not a league game with points at stake, Arsenal may use the Community Shield match as a statement of intent, and will likely want to prove that they will be serious contenders for this season's Premier League title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said "what we did last year was not enough to win the big trophy", and that his London side "have to be better."

"This is what we want, fighting for every trophy. We have to prove that." Can £200 million on new players get their season off on the right foot?

City obviously have a world-beating side with little to no strengthening needed, but nevertheless the Mancunians have made some of their own signings, most notably Croatians Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol arriving from Chelsea and RB Leipzig respectively.

Then of course, there's wunderkind Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions last season, a record for a Manchester City player. It was his debut season for the club, too...

Needless to say, even before a single ball has been kicked, they're the strong bookies' favourite to claim the league title once again.

Who will be the referee?

Referee Stuart Attwell will lead the team of match officials to take charge of the FA Community Shield.

His assistant referees will be Tim Wood and Dan Robathan with fourth official John Brooks and reserve assistant referee Steve Meredith.Backing them up will be video assistant referee Michael Salisbury and assistant VAR Neil Davies.

How can I watch the FA Community Shield?

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on terrestrial TV on ITV1. Coverage begins at 3.15pm, with the game set to kick-off at 4pm.

Mark Pougatch will be joined in the studio by Roy Keane and Emma Hayes to present coverage of the traditional curtain-raiser to the top-flight campaign, held at Wembley Stadium. Commentary will be provided by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, with reports from Gabriel Clarke.