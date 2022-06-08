Here are all the latest details ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy this weekend.

England are back in action this weekend after yesterday’s draw to Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions have had a tricky campaign so far, having only clawed back a point in Munich due to a late controversial penalty decision scored by Harry Kane.

They will be looking to claim their first win since the March international break as they host Italy at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium.

Their meeting with Roberto Mancini’s team will be the first since their heartbreaking defeat in the 2020 Euro final and Gareth Southgate’s side will be eager to get their revenge.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match in the UK...

What time does England vs Italy kick off?

England’s third Nations League match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm (BST) on Saturday June 11 2022.

The tie at Molineux Stadium will be the first time the Wolves’ home will host the England men’s team in over 65 years, before they also play host to their reverse fixture against Hungary on Tuesday 14th June.

What channel is England vs Italy on?

Channel 4 will once again broadcast the match in the UK.

Coverage will begin at 7pm (BST) and is due to end at 10pm.

You can also live stream the match online on the All 4 website and app.

Team news

Phil Foden has missed both of England’s matches so far after testing positive for Covid-19, however medics are continuing to monitor him ahead of their remaining two fixtures.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips is a doubt to face Italy after suffering a ‘severe dead leg’ that saw him forced off after only 14 minutes against Germany.

Meanwhile, Italy’s team could look very different to the one that beat England last summer with Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Federico Chiesa, Circo Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo all unavailable.

Bookies odds

Despite failing to beat either Hungary or Germany, Sky Bet currently have England as the favourites for Saturday’s fixture.

England 3/4

Draw 13/5