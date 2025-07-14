Ibrahima Konaté: PSG look to snatch coveted Liverpool defender away from Real Madrid
It’s been no secret that Real Madrid have been looking longingly at Liverpool’s centre-back colossus Ibrahima Konaté as they look to bolster their back line.
Madrid have talked about putting in a bid - indeed in some places Konaté is described as their top target this summer - and Liverpool want to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold debacle in which a valuable first-teamer ends up leaving the club for nothing at the end of their contract. He signed from RB Leipzig in 2021 and has now a year left on his contract.
A bid of £43m from Madrid has been mentioned in some quarters.
Liverpool may be open to selling Konaté, and have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace’s highly-rated England defender Marc Guehi as a replacement.
But Madrid’s courtship of Konaté may be gazumped - as Club World Cup finalists PSG look like they are interested too.
Well-connected Spanish outlet Fichajes says: “In recent weeks Paris Saint-Germain has entered the negotiations strongly, willing to compete directly for the French defender. PSG's proposal not only includes an attractive salary, but also an ambitious sporting project that could tempt the player to change destinations and leave the Real Madrid team unable to finalise his contract.”
